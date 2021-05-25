Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Backstage Tour Rider Requests

Have you wondered what Kelsea Ballerini keeps in her dressing room when she’s not performing onstage?

On her Instagram Stories, the “Half of My Hometown” singer-songwriter gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the foods she requests in her tour rider–a document that provides performance venues with a list of technical and non-technical things that help artists put on the best show possible. The non-technical portion of a rider can include everything from catering and backstage accommodations to transportation and security needs.

While some rock and pop artists are known for their outside-the-box requests (think Van Halen’s infamous “no brown M&Ms” rule), Ballerini’s requests are pretty down-to-earth.

“If you ever wonder what’s on my rider, like what I ask for in a dressing room, this is it,” she says, panning the camera to a table set with yogurt-covered pretzels, chips and salsa, organic chickpea puffs, bananas, wine and Orbit brand chewing gum.

Ballerini will soon put that tour rider to good use, as she recently announced she will be hitting the road with the Jonas Brothers this summer, opening for the sibling trio’s The Remember This Tour.

On June 9, Ballerini will co-host the CMT Music Awards alongside Kane Brown. Ballerini also garnered several nominations, including Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year (both for “hole in the bottle”), as well as a nod for CMT Performance of the Year, for her collaboration with Halsey on “The Other Girl” at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.