BBR Music Group/BMG singer-songwriter Brooke Eden is engaged!

Eden recently shared the happy news with PEOPLE, that she and her girlfriend of over five years, Hilary Hoover, are set to be married.

The couple pulled off dual surprise proposals for one another. On May 13, Hoover popped the question to Eden during a surprise trip to Sedona, Arizona. Just over a week later, Eden set up a ruse, telling Hoover they were doing a PEOPLE Magazine interview at Nashville’s Virgin Hotel, and then surprising her with a proposal (though the interview did happen later). Eden also invited several family members and friends to celebrate following the proposal.

Hoover is a promotion director at Pearl Records, which works with both Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. Hoover and Eden are planning a wedding for next year.

“Her love is bigger than my wildest dreams,” Eden said of Hoover on social media. “She held my hand through the toughest years of our lives and we never let each other go. She’s my rock and now she’s MY FIANCÉ.”

The engagement is a beautiful development in Eden’s journey, one that she has been open about over the past year, in sharing a trio of new singles that celebrate her relationship with Hoover, including the breezy tracks “Sunroof,” “No Shade” and “Got No Choice.”



