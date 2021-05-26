Wynonna Launches Her Own Line of CBD Products

Wynonna is one of the latest artists to launch a line of cannabidiol (also known as CBD) products, with her Wynonna CBD line, which she developed in partnership with Nashville-based company CeleBriDy Brands. Other artists including Willie Nelson, Jay-Z, and John Legend have launched cannabis lines in recent years.

The singer recently told CMT’s Cody Alan of the new brand, “I just want to find peace and a sense of balance. I do think that what CBD made me do was ’sit still,’ which is so hard to do when you are working all the time and stop the madness and stay in the moment.”

“I am a casual user,” Wynonna added. “I am working on the word ’moderation.’ Yes, to the CBD line. I’ve come off medication, and that’s important to me. There’s a time and place for everything, and this gives me an alternative.”

Wynonna’s line of CBD products includes 600MG and 1200MG CBD hemp extract oils infused with vanilla and lavender, as well as 500MG CBD balm and 50MG CBD bath bombs. All products feature Wynonna’s music note logo. According to the product line’s website, all products contain .3% THC or less.

The star recently told BBC.com that the pandemic shutdowns also inspired her to begin developing the line of products.

“With the music business shut down, the band and crew going on unemployment, this past year was very stressful,” Judd told the outlet. “I had borderline panic attacks. I needed to learn how to be more self-sufficient.”

She says launching the line was one way she has coped with the stress of the past year, adding that it was her way of saying, “Nope, you can take away touring, traveling, live shows and many other things, but you are not going to take away my desire to get past this moment.”

She also said that jumping into a new business venture required a lot of self-education, telling BBC.com, “I felt like I went to college this past year, I learned so much. I asked a lot of questions and tried out a variety of samples. That’s how I figured out what I wanted to do. I think it’s exciting for any person at any age to get into a new career you know very little about. This is how you learn who you are and your strengths.”