Alongside Blake Shelton’s 19-year-old Philadelphia native team member Cam Anthony winning Season 20 of The Voice, the season finale episode of the popular, fan-voted, and celebrity-judged singing program featured significant representation from country music. Artists including Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett also performed live.

Clarkson appeared for a duet performance of Keith Whitley’s 1988 country smash “When You Say Nothing at All” with mulleted countrified Season 20 favorite Kenzie Wheeler. During the season, the neotraditionalist also performed covers — to considerable acclaim — of songs originally made into hits by the likes of George Strait and Tracy Byrd.

Kelsea Ballerini — similar to Clarkson — made a repeat appearance on this season of the program, singing her new single “Half of My Hometown.” However, she was not joined by Kenny Chesney for this appearance. Rather, Wheeler sang here too, calling this appearance a “dedication song” to his hometown of Dover, Florida. He referred to the song as a “tribute to the friends and family who helped make him who he is today.”

Thomas Rhett made a virtual, socially distanced appearance, singing his latest single, “Country Again.” Alongside the multiple appearances by Kenzie Wheeler, Rhett’s appearance singing about his desire to return to his traditional country roots underscored a very timeless country feel to a portion of the evening’s proceedings.

Interestingly, Cam Anthony’s victory marks the eighth win by a Blake Shelton team member in the two decades that The Voice has aired, more than any other coach in the program’s history. Though the accomplishment is impressive, it also must be noted that Shelton has been featured on all 20 of The Voice’s seasons.