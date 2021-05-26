This Star-Studded Softball Team Includes HARDY, Chris Lane, Jordan Davis and More

Over the past several years, numerous music newcomers to Nashville have spoken of their journeys from sports to music–some simply had a greater passion for singing and songwriting, while others turned to music after being sidelined by injuries. But many of today’s country hitmakers, the love of the game has stayed with them–so much so, that one Nashville softball team has a stacked lineup of country artists in its ranks.

Chris Lane recently shared a snapshot of himself as part of Nashville Sports League team The Recoupables–which also includes Jordan Davis, HARDY, Jon Langston, Lane, Jameson Rodgers, Hunter Phelps, and Jordan Walker, among others. And judging from a series of posts from the team’s players, The Recoupables just won a local championship game.

“The Recoupable’s are your 2021 World NSL Champs…what a team, what a coach, what a time to be alive!” Lane captioned the photo.

Jordan Davis also shared a photo of the team’s members, captioning his post with, “You can’t coach heart…Many doubted “The Recoupables”…But this morning we woke up Champions.”

In an episode of The HARDY Show last year, HARDY (who recently notched his first No. 1 with “One Beer,” and has penned No. 1 hits for Florida Georgia Line, among others) took fans along during a game. The video highlighted other artists who are or have been part of the team, such as Riley Green and Ernest.



