Trisha Yearwood Meets Dr. Fauci, Says She “Almost Asked Him to Sign My Vaccination Card!”

The world of celebrity oftentimes causes the most ironic and impromptu of moments to occur. This notion was recently proven true as while Garth Brooks was recently in Washington, DC being honored as a 2021 Kennedy Center Honoree, his wife Trisha Yearwood had the unexpected opportunity — as someone who unfortunately contracted and overcame COVID-19 — to meet a person uniquely important to her life: Dr. Anthony Fauci. The legendary country vocalist personally thanked the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director for all the work he has done in the fight against COVID-19.

In a recent Instagram post, Yearwood shared a photo of herself and Dr. Fauci at the event, noting that their meeting happened just before receiving her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “Yesterday I received my second vaccine shot,” she wrote. “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, don’t hesitate to reach out to your medical professional, ask questions, and see what option is right for you. xo.” Hilariously, she closed by saying, “PS: I almost asked him to sign my vaccination card!”

Regarding her road recovery, Yearwood was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February and, by March, had tested negative. Earlier in May, she received her first vaccine shot, but not before an April appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show wherein she divulged to the former American Idol winner that she hasn’t entirely regained her sense of taste and smell at the time and that “eating [was now a] different experience for her.”

Related, Yearwood is preparing to release a new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen, on September 28. In it, she notes to People, expect to see, “Real recipes, simple ingredients, and stories about friends and family and why these recipes are important to me.”