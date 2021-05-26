Florida Georgia Line to Launch 2021 Tour in September

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will launch their I Love My Country Tour 2021 in September, and they will welcome openers Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin for the trek.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” said Hubbard and Kelley via a press release. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”

The tour launches Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia and includes 29 tour stops, concluding Nov. 20 in Seattle.

The trek takes its name from a recent FGL hit from their album Life Rolls On, which released in February. “I Love My Country” was also a country radio hit for FGL last year.

In addition to the FGL album, both Kelley and Hubbard have been working on solo endeavors. Kelley released his first solo EP, BK’s Wave Pack, in April. Meanwhile, Hubbard teamed with Tim McGraw for the collaboration “Undivided.”

Last year, Dickerson joined FGL as part of CCM artist Chris Tomlin’s album Chris Tomlin & Friends, which FGL’s Hubbard and Kelley executive produced.

Produced by Live Nation, tickets for FGL’s I Love My Country Tour on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full slate of tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER

24 | Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

25 | New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

26 | Houston, TX – Toyota Center

30 | Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

OCTOBER

1 | Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

2 | Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7 | Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 | Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9 | Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 | Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

15 | Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

16 | St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 | Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

22 | Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

23 | Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

28 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

29 | Chicago, IL – United Center

30 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

NOVEMBER

4 | San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 | Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6 | Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7 | Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

11 | Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

12 | Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

13 | San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

16 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena

17 | Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

19 | Portland, OR – Moda Center

20 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena