Florida Georgia Line to Launch 2021 Tour in September

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will launch their I Love My Country Tour 2021 in September, and they will welcome openers Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin for the trek.
“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” said Hubbard and Kelley via a press release. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let’s make some new memories!”
The tour launches Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia and includes 29 tour stops, concluding Nov. 20 in Seattle.
The trek takes its name from a recent FGL hit from their album Life Rolls On, which released in February. “I Love My Country” was also a country radio hit for FGL last year.
In addition to the FGL album, both Kelley and Hubbard have been working on solo endeavors. Kelley released his first solo EP, BK’s Wave Pack, in April. Meanwhile, Hubbard teamed with Tim McGraw for the collaboration “Undivided.”
Last year, Dickerson joined FGL as part of CCM artist Chris Tomlin’s album Chris Tomlin & Friends, which FGL’s Hubbard and Kelley executive produced.
Produced by Live Nation, tickets for FGL’s I Love My Country Tour on sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
See the full slate of tour dates below:
SEPTEMBER
24 | Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
25 | New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
26 | Houston, TX – Toyota Center
30 | Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
OCTOBER
1 | Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
2 | Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
7 | Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
8 | Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
9 | Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
14 | Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
15 | Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
16 | St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 | Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
22 | Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
23 | Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live
28 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
29 | Chicago, IL – United Center
30 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
NOVEMBER
4 | San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
5 | Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
6 | Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
7 | Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
11 | Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
12 | Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
13 | San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
16 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena
17 | Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
19 | Portland, OR – Moda Center
20 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena