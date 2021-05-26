WATCH: Miranda Lambert Hosts All-Star Karaoke Party in Nashville

It was a packed house of music stars in Nashville on Tuesday evening (May 25), when Miranda Lambert hosted a full-on karaoke party to celebrate the opening of her new downtown bar Casa Rosa, located at 308 Broadway.

All of Lambert’s rowdy friends showed up to the VIP event, including Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Lambert’s Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, along with Jon Pardi, Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Ashley McBryde and many more.

Several attendees shared video and photos from the event. In one clip, Lambert was joined by several of her artist friends and some former tourmates such as McBryde, Presley and Monroe for a rendition of The Chicks’ signature hit “Goodbye Earl.”

Casa Rosa VIP party ft. Pistol Annies, Ashley Mcbryde, Caylee Hammack, Cassadee Pope, Lindsay Ell, Charles Kelley, Darius Rucker and moooore🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/qyRLHjdSSF — Ran Fan (@randalourita) May 26, 2021

Rucker performed “Walking in Memphis” and McBryde performed a cover of Jo Dee Messina’s “My Give a D**n’s Busted.” Lindsay Ell performed Joan Jett and the Blackheart’s “I Love Rock n’ Roll.” Cassadee Pope offered Messina’s “Bye Bye.”

Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin also got in on the act, collaborating with Lambert on a cover of the Grease classic “Summer Nights.”

Sandy and Danny aka Miranda and Brendan took over the Karaoke machine at Casa Rosa's VIP Party🎤✨ pic.twitter.com/vE3sU7cGOJ — Ran Fan (@randalourita) May 26, 2021

This 17,400-square-feet venue makes Lambert the first female country artist to have her own bar/restaurant on Nashville’s Broadway. She collaborated on the space with TC Restaurant Group, the company behind similar country music-branded bars including Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, and more.