The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter, Jr. Used “Powerful” Moments and “Positivity” To Survive The Pandemic

</noscript> </div>

If anything, 2020 was to be the duo’s breakout year, so a delay on out-sized expectations was a tough pill to swallow. The tandem is uniquely articulated as a pair for success in country and country-aligned music. Tanya Blount Trotter’s voice is alongside Lauryn Hill’s in the pop icon’s breakout performance of “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” from 1993 film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit. Moreover, as a Bad Boy Records signed artist during the label’s heyday, she provided heavenly soulful underpinnings for tracks by the likes of the Notorious B.I.G, Boyz II Men, Brandy, and more. Michael Trotter, Jr. served in the Army, learned to play the piano in Saddam Hussein’s bomb-ransacked mansion, and was once tasked by the Armed Forces to write and perform songs for fallen soldiers. Thus, their music — like the 2018 single “Healing Tide” — is infused with a style and sound that is ethereal yet grounded in spiritualized substance.

Tenille Townes is a 27-year-old, western Canadian-born country artist with two Canadian number-one singles looking for greater American pop-country success. Trotter recalls their songwriting session, thusly:

“When Tenille came to work with us, she was completely depleted, feeling lost and unsure of what to do. When I locked eyes with her, and I saw what I felt was some desperation in her eyes, we wrote the lyric, ’there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, you and I are gonna find our way.’ When she smiled, I knew that moment reassured her. But it even inspired me to realize that as artists, people, whatever, we were going to emerge from this moment, together.”

As far as what inspired that moment, Michael Trotter has an astounding recollection: “The only other time that I’ve ever felt like [I did when I connected with Tenille Townes], was when I was present with John Lewis the last time he crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge (on July 25, 2020).”

Famously, on “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965, Selma, Alabama’s police force attacked Civil Rights Movement demonstrators – Lewis included — with horses, billy clubs, and tear gas as they were attempting to march to the Alabama state capitol to advocate for voting rights for Black Alabamians.

“[Lewis] asked Tanya and me to join him. It was such a powerful ask, and when all of us who held hands with him began crossing the bridge, I felt inspired, again, by the positivity that gave The War and Treaty our musical calling.”

</noscript> </div> To that end, Trotter and his wife’s recent performance with Dierks Bentley and roots band Larkin Poe at the 2021 ACM Awards ultimately serves as much as a mainstream “breakout” moment as it did a moment where the water-like flow of positivity turned into a river of untapped, “healing” possibilities yielded by the pandemic: “I was just checking in with my friends like Dierks as people, not as musicians. So for him to reach out to perform at the ACM Awards, that really meant that we’d connected,” Trotter says. Ultimately, their performance of U2’s “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” is elevated. Bono penned the 1984 track to sketch a through-line between America’s pride in its national resolve and the pride of Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., two of the nation’s most famously marginalized civil rights leaders. However, to hear Bentley and the Trotters voice the lyrics — as a life and history-altering pandemic ends, no less — signifies that pride, like water, cleanses doubt and stress from all of our souls. Marcus K. Dowling Embedded from www.youtube.com



