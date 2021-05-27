Shania Twain to Return to Las Vegas Residency in December

"There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy," Twain says of the upcoming shows

Let’s go, girls!

In December, Shania Twain will return to Las Vegas, adding 14 new dates to her “Let’s Go!” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held Dec. 2-12,2021 and Feb. 11-26, 2022, including a special Valentine’s Day performance.

“I love Vegas. I love it there. I love the food,” she told PEOPLE (The TV Show!). “I love the people. I love the visitors. There’s different flags in the audience all the time and it’s fun,” she says. “Everybody’s there to party and that’s what I’m there to do. So it’s great. And the sound is great. It’s just wonderful.”

“There’s a lot of visual art going on. It’s high energy because I’m hyperactive anyway so I’m everywhere. And then I feed off the audience,” she adds.

Around the same time that Twain’s residency kicks back into gear, country artists Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood will also be launching their own Vegas residencies at The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas—so when she’s not performing her own shows, expect Twain to be taking in concerts from her fellow superstars.

“Whoever’s in town, we go see each other’s shows. I’ve seen more shows in Vegas than anywhere else, because we’re all stationary for a little while,” Twain said. “We’ve got a few days here. We might have the same day off or whatever,” she says. “I’m always hanging out with the artists backstage and they’re coming to my show. We have dinner. Yes, that happens. It’s awesome.”