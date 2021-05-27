Brothers Osborne’s Original Band Name Was Inspired by a Hometown Liquor Shop

On June 9, 2021, Brothers Osborne’s T.J. and John Osborne will team with Dierks Bentley for a powerful performance on the CMT Music Awards.

Leading up to the event, the sibling duo recently chatted with CMT Hot 20 host Cody Alan about their video for “All Night”–and their original band name.

“It’s actually surprisingly difficult to come up with a band name. There’s a liquor store in our hometown called Captain Kids,” John Osborne said. “So we named ourself Captain Kid. Come to find out on Facebook, there’s a band in Paris named Captain Kid, and they do like power, punk or pop music, whatever. And so we tried and tried to come up with a band name. There was already the Osborne Brothers, and just through sheer laziness, we gave up and just switched the name.”

The clip for Brothers Osborne’s “All Night” is nominated for Duo/Group Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. The video was filmed during a period last year when COVID-19 mandates were very strict.

“It took so much work to make this video happen,” T.J. said. “We were getting temperature tested like every hour…Getting back on set it made it even more fun because people were excited to be back at work. They came up with an amazing way to kind of make a performance video and do kind of a new take on that. I do feel like it’s amazing to be nominated because I feel like in a lot of ways, the timing in which it came out, there was so much chaos going on that I feel like it got kind of steamrolled in its release.

“It’s awesome to see this recognition,” he adds of the duo’s CMT Music Awards nomination.

Tune in to CMT’s Hot 20 Saturday and Sunday at 9a/8c on CMT to hear more from this year’s CMT Music Awards nominees.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, this year’s CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.



