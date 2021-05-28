Jimmie Allen Weds Alexis Gale

Congratulations to Jimmie Allen and his longtime girlfriend Alexis Gale, who wed Thursday evening (May 27), according to PEOPLE.

The couple celebrated their wedding alongside several friends and family, including Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich and his wife Sabina Gadecki, Chuck Wicks and his wife Kasi, and more.

Allen popped the question to Gale in July 2019 during a trip to one of the couple’s favorite places, Disney World. They had planned to marry last year, though the wedding was postponed due to the pandemic.

The couple are parents to 14-month-old daughter Naomi, while Allen is also dad to 7-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Gale, a nurse, is also from Allen’s hometown of Milton, Delaware.

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection,” Allen told PEOPLE when the couple became engaged. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

He also added at the time, “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

In April, Allen made history at the Academy of Country Music Awards, as the first Black artist win the trophy for New Male Artist of the Year.