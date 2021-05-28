Kane Brown, Old Dominion Set for Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot Event

Old Dominion and Kane Brown are set to take part in an event from Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star Guy Fieri, aimed at helping the struggling restaurant industry. Old Dominion will be one of the musical guests on Fieri’s “Guy’s Restaurant Reboot” streaming event, set for Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. ET via Facebook, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter.

Kane Brown will also take part in the event, during the “Off The Hook Celebrity Creations Presented by Pepsi” portion, where Brown will work with Nashville restaurant Party Fowl to create one of the restaurant’s menu items.

Fieri called upon several celebrities to be part of the event, including Diplo, Adriana Lima, Wale, and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as chefs including José Andres, Cat Cora, and Buddy Valastro.

“Guy’s Restaurant Reboot” aims to distribute a total of $300,000 in grants as part of the Help Rebuild Restaurants Grant that aids restaurant industry members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hospitality industry is as resilient as any, but this past year has been a challenge like we’ve never seen,” Fieri said via a release. “‘Guy’s Restaurant Reboot Presented by LendingTree’ is all about great people and companies coming together to inspire and encourage the future of our restaurants and the hard-working entrepreneurs behind them.”

Fieri has already been a savior for many in the restaurant industry. Last year, he partnered with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to raise over $25 million, helping over 43,000 restaurant employees by way of $500 grants.

Fieri told CBS that need for this kind of aid is crucial.

“You know, so many people work in the restaurant industry in multiple jobs, second jobs, single moms, single parents, students, retirees. And the restaurant industry is massively important to our communities,” Fieri said.