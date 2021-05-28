Music

Ashley McBryde Releases Her Long-Awaited ‘Live from a Distance’ EP

"We’ve got all this material. It can’t just sit on a shelf. We should be getting it out to people," McBryde says
Every band faced with the stress of COVID-19 handled the pandemic differently. For Ashley McBryde and Deadhorse, her touring players, their desire to gather to play to shake off some playing rust and record a few pre-taped appearances yielded the now-released EP, Live From A Distance.

