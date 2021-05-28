Gabby Barrett Has Special Father’s Day Plans for Husband Cade Foehner

Father’s Day is only three weeks away, but for Gabby Barrett — alongside their newborn daughter Baylah Mae — the now multi-award-winning country vocalist has something else planned for her husband, fellow country crooner Cade Foehner.

During a red-carpet interview at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the “I Hope” singer jokingly noted the following to Entertainment Tonight: “I’m blocking my mouth so he can’t see. I have a really good surprise for him. I think I’m going to give him a custom saddle for horses.” To Foehner, standing nearby, she continued, “The microphone heard it. Dear, do not watch this interview because you can’t know about it.”

Regarding the next steps past her Billboard and iHeartRadio honors for the single “I Hope” and debut album Goldmine, she also offered some thoughts regarding how being a new parent has impacted her songwriting process. “It’s like I got married then that changed stuff and then I had a baby, and now that’s changed even more, so she will be on my mind when I’m writing songs and you know, I want my daughter to be able to look up to me, and I pay attention to the things that I write and who I want her to see,” Barrett said.

Regarding Baylah Mae’s name, in a recent interview with Bobby Bones, Barrett noted, “Cade’s sister’s name is Bailey Blane and I was just kind of trying to spin off of that ’cause I like the name Bailey, but I wanted something that was a little more original.” As well, she added, “My sister was born in the month of May and so we did Baylah May.”