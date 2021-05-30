BJ Thomas, Country Icon, Dead At 78

“It’s kind of an American song. The rain falls on everybody, but as long as you are free, everything is okay.” In a March 2021 interview with the Tennessean, singer-songwriter BJ Thomas reflected on what made his version of the Burt Bacharach and Hal David-penned country classic, “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” a timeless performance. Sadly, in a press release sent Saturday evening, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s representatives revealed that Thomas, 78, had sadly passed away.

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist who sold over 70 million albums worldwide — including eight No. 1 hit and 26 Top 10 singles — was fondly remembered as having a six-decade-long career wherein his “smooth, rich voice and unerring song sense…crossed multiple genres, including country, pop, and gospel.”