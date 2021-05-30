Music

BJ Thomas, Country Icon, Dead At 78

The "Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head" vocalist crossed multiple genres, including country, pop, and gospel
by 1h ago

“It’s kind of an American song. The rain falls on everybody, but as long as you are free, everything is okay.” In a March 2021 interview with the Tennessean, singer-songwriter BJ Thomas reflected on what made his version of the Burt Bacharach and Hal David-penned country classic, “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head,” a timeless performance. Sadly, in a press release sent Saturday evening, the Country Music Hall of Famer’s representatives revealed that Thomas, 78, had sadly passed away.

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist who sold over 70 million albums worldwide — including eight No. 1 hit and 26 Top 10 singles — was fondly remembered as having a six-decade-long career wherein his “smooth, rich voice and unerring song sense…crossed multiple genres, including country, pop, and gospel.”

