Matthew McConaughey Recalls His Work in This Classic Trisha Yearwood Video

</noscript> </div>

Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar winner known for his work in films such as Dallas Buyers Club, A Time to Kill, The Lincoln Lawyer (which also starred country singer/actor Trace Adkins), The Wedding Planner and more.

But back in 1992, he was a 23-year-old college student and aspiring actor just trying to add credits to his resume.

Yearwood recently guest-hosted an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside her husband and fellow country artist Garth Brooks and they welcomed McConaughey on the show, via video. Yearwood asked McConaughey if he recalled that time in 1992 when he appeared in Yearwood’s music video for “Walkaway Joe.”

In the classic clip, McConaughey portrays a young boy who convinces a girl to be with him for a day or so, only to later leave her behind.

“I want to thank you because I’ve never had the chance to publicly thank you…for being in the video for ’Walkaway Joe.’ It’s been almost 25, 30 years ago now!” Yearwood told the actor.

“Over 30 years and we’re finally—Yes, I remember this very well,” McConaughey said.

“I always tell everybody that this was one of your first things that you did and that I basically gave you a career and now you’re way more famous than me,” Yearwood added as a joke. “But do you have any memory of doing that? Because we were not in the same place. You were in Austin and I was in Nashville.”

McConaughey responded, “I remember I was wearing a pager at the time, because I remember I was in school at the University of Texas and anytime that pager would go off, and they’d say, ’Can you get to San Antonio and audition for this beer commercial or this music video?’ I’d bam! Out of class. I’m out of here, trying it out. Well, I was about 0 for 18, and then I got the pager…to come try out for this video, and I got that one.”

The actor later added, “I remember we spent a day— you know, they used to tell stories in the videos, much different than they do now. It’s a little story, the Walkaway Joe, they meet. It’s a great day. They go swimming. They hang out. They run hand in hand. They end up back at a ’motel,’ not a hotel. Everything went well, and all of a sudden old Walkaway Joe just slips on out the door. He’s the wrong kind of guy.”

Yearwood responded humorously, “I feel like we should do this video again maybe at some point.”

The video also featured Eagles singer-songwriter Don Henley, who provided harmony vocals on the track. See the video for “Walkaway Joe” below:



