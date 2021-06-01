PHOTOS: Jimmie Allen, Alexis Gale Share Pics From Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Following a weekend wherein he sang the National Anthem at the Indianapolis 500, country vocalist Jimmie Allen celebrated with an expected — yet still shocking — news. The singer, and his longtime girlfriend, Alexis Gale, wed this past Thursday evening.

The “Best Shot” singer and his bride’s wedding occurred in an intimate Delaware ceremony including family, close friends, and country artists including Tyler Rich, Darius Rucker, and Chuck Wicks. Allen and Gale have been engaged since July 2019 and welcomed Naomi Bettie Allen, their first child together, in March 2020. As well Allen is also dad Aadyn, his six-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Via Instagram, Gale shared a wedding photo booth snapshot shortly after the wedding, but she and Allen highlighted more photos from the event on Sunday. “My Forever 🖤 I love you @lexmarieallen,” Allen captioned a photo from the event.

Regarding the black and pink tuxedo he wore, he originally had his first wedding suit designed a year in advance. However, Gale was not a fan of its design and requested that he redesign it a month before the wedding.

“I designed a suit for the wedding and I had it last year and she told me a couple days ago, ’We still realize you need to get another suit,’” Allen explained on Taste of Country Nights. “I said, ’Did I pick your dress out? What if you show up in some funky dress and I don’t like the dress you wear?’”

Allen called his stylist and sketched out a new suit design that also noted he was also making a matching suit for his 6-year-old son Aadyn, who, alongside Allen’s best friend from college, Jermaine, was the official best man.