Dolly Parton Didn’t Wear Sweatpants or Work Out During the Pandemic

Unlike many of us, queen of country Dolly Parton didn’t spend much of the last 500 or so days in comfortable sweatpants wading through the daily slog of quarantine. In a recent Wall Street Journal article, the legendary vocalist did, however, explain what she wore instead of a “Coat Of Many Colors.”

“I don’t wear sweatpants. But I do like to be comfortable like everybody else. I have my own little house clothes, like a little dress-type teddy, a long teddy, then I have a little jacket or shirt to match if I get cold,” Parton recalled. “I call them my baby clothes because they’re soft like a baby. But I don’t wear sweat clothes.”

Expanding on the idea of not wearing sweat clothes, it was asked to Parton if she — like other female country stars of the present like Carrie Underwood, for instance — had a pandemic workout routine to pass the time. Instead of a definitive answer outlining a strenuous calisthenics routine, she replied that she was “not big on going to the gym,” and “particular about who [she sweats with].” Her answer highlighted her Pentecostal faith upbringing.

“I create my own rejoicing exercises! I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord. It gave me an idea to create some easy exercises, and I’m making music to go along with it. Something that even people in wheelchairs or people that are older or sick can do. I thought I could create something joyful, where you were doing something for a reason rather than yourself.”