‘CMT Music Awards’ Reveals Video of the Year Finalists

Videos from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and Kelsea Ballerini are among the finalists

CMT today unveiled the finalists vying for the most-coveted Video of the Year award at the 2021 “CMT Music Awards.”

Six videos from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have made the final-round of nominees for Video of the Year.

For the last several weeks, fans have been actively voting on a group of 14 Video of the Year nominees that have been narrowed down to the following six finalists:

Carrie Underwood & John Legend, “Hallelujah”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk, “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini, “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted show will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Of this year’s “Video of the Year” award nominees, Underwood is one of the most formidable, as she looks to continue her reign as the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 total career wins, taking home last year’s top prize for “Drinking Alone.”

Notably, half of the finalist videos feature collaborations.

Fan voting for the six “Video of the Year” finalists is now open at vote.cmt.com and will remain open through the live show on Wednesday, June 9. On show day at 10a/9c, the top three finalists will be revealed with Twitter fan voting with artist-specific hashtags continuing into show where the winner will be revealed LIVE.

As previously announced, superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will share co-hosting duties this year’s show and will each take the stage for highly-anticipated performances, Ballerini alongside Paul Klein from LANY and Brown fellow country star Chris Young, in addition from a slew of other powerhouse performances and collaborations from BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Stapleton, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and Thomas Rhett.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced closer to show.