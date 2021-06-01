A New Home Inspired Luke Combs’ Latest No. 1 “Forever After All”

</noscript> </div>

Luke Combs scores his latest chart-topper on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart this week with “Forever After All,” marking his 11th consecutive No. 1 single on that chart.

The track is one of five newer songs on his deluxe album What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. The song also lands at the pinnacle of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs charts this week, and debuted at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart this past November—the highest entrance ever for a male country solo artist.

They say nothing lasts forever/but they ain’t seen us together, he sings in this touching tribute to his longtime love Nicole; the video for the song commemorates the couple’s 2020 wedding and features footage of the couple exchanging vows in a beachside ceremony.

Combs previously told Country 102.5/Beasley Media Group in late 2020 that the idea for the track came to him as he and Nicole were moving into a new home near Nashville.

“That was the first song that I wrote here in my new house that we moved into, I guess over a year ago now, I wrote that with some guys that I’m really good friends with, Drew Parker and Rob Williford, I had that idea kind of going around in my phone and we just knocked it out that day, we knocked it out good.”

“I was kind of in that mood of we just moved into our house that’s going to be our home for a long time together, so I was just kind of in that moment, in that state when we were writing that song, and I’m glad that I feel like we did a great job on it,” he added.

Combs also recently performed “Forever After All” with American Idol contestant Chayce Beckham, who ended up winning the most recent season of Idol.



