“Uncle” Luke Bryan Helps Thomas Rhett’s Daughter Catch Her First Fish

Thomas Rhett’s longstanding friendship with fellow country star Luke Bryan includes the Born Here, Live Here, Die Here vocalist serving as an “uncle” of sorts to his three daughters, Willa, Ada, and Lennon. Recently, as uncles and nieces often do, Bryan took Willa out on a lake fishing trip. “Hell yeah,” Luke Combs replied to Rhett’s post that noted that “Uncle” Luke helped his five-year-old daughter, Willa Gray, catch her first snapper.

The achievement is not the only recent news from the Rhett family in regards to their children. During a May concert at Billy Bob’s Texas, the couple announced that they’re expecting a fourth baby girl. Their fourth child joins adopted five-year-old Willa Gray, Ada James (age 3), and Lennon Love (age 1).

“Well… we are pregnant again!” Thomas Rhett shared, via Instagram, about his announcement. “Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play “to the guys that date my girls,” my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said “you can tell them if you want,” so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl🙌🙌🙌 feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table😭”

Rhett’s wife Lauren added via Instagram, “SURPRISE!! he just couldn’t wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama’s hometown 🥰) just in time for Mother’s Day 💕: Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.”