Tanya Tucker Announces CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

The 35-plus city slate of dates will see the "Delta Dawn" vocalist on the road through December 2021

Iconic outlaw country vocalist Tanya Tucker’s hitting the road on a 35-plus date, CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour. Hot on the heels of winning two GRAMMY Awards for her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced While I’m Livin’ album, the “Delta Dawn” singer is eager to reconnect with her fans after a year off the road.

“We’ve all been through hell and back the past year, so I can’t wait to get back out there and perform! It’s been too damn long,” Tucker shared.

Tanya Tucker will be on the road from June 25 – Dec. 3 so far, playing a mix of rescheduled 2020 shows as well as new dates. Tucker notably stayed active during the pandemic, though. In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker – Live From The Troubadour. Proceeds from the album version of her live, West Hollywood set went directly to aid The Troubadour as the venue attempted to combat the onset of bills due to COVID-19.

As far as the dates listed so far for Tucker’s tour, they are listed below. Tickets are available for purchase by clicking this link.

TANYA TUCKER 2021 TOUR DATES:

June 25: Country Jam – Grand Junction, Colo.

June 27: Carson Valley Inn Casino – Minden, NV

July 16: Country Thunder – Twin Lakes, Wisc.

July 17: Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua – Bayfield, Wisc.

July 31: Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.

Aug. 6: Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas City, Mo.^^

Aug. 7: Hinterland Music Festival – Saint Charles, Iowa

Aug. 11: Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, Mich.^^

Aug. 13: Hart Theatre at The Egg – Albany, N.Y.^^

Aug. 14: Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, Conn.^^

Aug. 19: Vernon Downs – Vernon, N.Y.

Aug. 20: Tioga Downs Race Track – Nichols, N.Y.

Aug. 26: Jefferson Center – Roanoke, Va.^^

Aug. 27: Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center – Cherokee, N.C.^^

Aug. 29: Railbird Music Festival – Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 5: Great Lake Center for the Arts – Bay Harbor, Mich.

Sept. 10: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion – Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 11: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.**

Sept. 12: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.**

Sept. 14: Bluebird Theatre – Denver, Colo.^^

Sept. 17: The Kessler Theater – Dallas, Texas^^

Sept. 19: The Heights Theater – Houston, Texas^^

Sept. 24: Roots N Blues Festival – Columbia, Mo.

Sept. 25: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival – Franklin, TN

Oct. 1: Austin City Limits Music Festival – Austin, Texas

Oct. 3: Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, S.D.

Oct. 5: Knitting Factory – Boise, Idaho^^

Oct. 6: The Bing Crosby Theater – Spokane, Wash.^^

Oct. 8: The Showbox Theatre – Seattle, Wash.^^

Oct. 9: Crystal Ballroom – Portland, Ore.^^

Oct. 10: Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, B.C., Canada^^

Oct. 12: State Theatre for the Arts – Red Bluff, Colo.^^

Oct. 17: Fox Theatre – Bakersfield, Calif.^^

Oct. 18: Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, Calif.^^

Oct. 20: Crest Theatre – Sacramento, Calif.^^

Oct. 21: Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, Calif.^^

Dec. 3: Golden Nugget Casino – Las Vegas, Nev.

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

**with Brandi Carlile