2021 CMT Music Awards Announce Ram Trucks Side Stage

Artists Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts have been announced as the performers for the Ram Trucks Side Stage event during the 2021 CMT Music Awards.
The featured acts on the Ram Trucks Side Stage include the following songs:
Blanco Brown – “Nobody’s More Country”
Dylan Scott – “Nobody”
Hailey Whitters – “Fillin’ My Cup”
Lainey Wilson – “Things A Man Oughta Know”
Niko Moon – “Good Time”
Tenille Arts – “Somebody Like That”
The just-announced six artists join a list of previously announced performers, including BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young + Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and Thomas Rhett.
Alongside their performances, Moon, Scott, Whitters, and Wilson are also nominated for “Breakthrough Video of the Year” alongside fellow first-time “CMT Music Awards” nominees HARDY and Mickey Guyton. Both of the latter-named artists appeared on the Ram Trucks Side Stage in 2020.
In addition to the Side Stage, Ram Trucks will air a custom-made spot inside the 2021 CMT Music Awards featuring Hailey Whitters performing the brand’s new original song “Brave Is Beautiful.” Whitters will also appear together with Blanco Brown and Tenille Arts for a new episode of “CMT Campfire Sessions,” premiering Monday, June 7 via CMT Twitter Live.
The 2021 CMT Music Awards will bring Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through performances in and around Music City. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting for the six “Video of the Year” finalists open now at vote.cmt.com.