Randy Travis Celebrates 35th Anniversary of ‘Storms of Life’ With Remastered Recordings

Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis will commemorate the 35th anniversary of his debut album, Storms of Life, with an upcoming remastered version of the album, including three previously-unreleased “from the vault” tracks. Those three “new” tracks include “Ain’t No Use,” “Carryin’ Fire,” and “The Wall.”

Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will release Sept. 24, with pre-orders beginning Aug. 27.

Travis’ debut album, released by Warner Bros. in June 1986, included the hits “One The Other Hand,” “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “No Place Like Home,” and “1982.” The album–and Travis’ singular burnished baritone–sparked a neotraditional movement in the country music genre, in the wake of the pop-oriented sounds that dominated country radio following the success of the John Travolta film Urban Cowboy. Storms of Life would also prove to have an indelible influence on artists who would later become stars a few years later, including the famed “Class of ’89,” which included artists such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Travis Tritt.

One hit from Storms of Life, “On the Other Hand,” famously had to be released twice before it topped the country radio chart. The song initially peaked at No. 67, but following the chart-topping hit “1982,” “On The Other Hand” was re-released and went on to become another of Travis’ No. 1 hits.

Storms of Life was certified 3x multi-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, and earned Travis ACM wins for Top New Male Vocalist, Top Male Vocalist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year and Single Record of the Year (both for “On The Other Hand”). The album’s out-of-the-box success also garnered Travis the CMA’s Horizon Award. In December 1986, Travis was named a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the course of his career, he’s had sales of over 25 million and earned 22 No. 1 hits. He’s earned seven Grammys, 11 ACM Awards, five CMA Awards and eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association. He’s released gospel albums and acted in films and on television. In 2013, he suffered a near-fatal stroke, but he continues to make improvements through physical therapy and the love and support of his wife Mary. In 2019, with the help of author Ken Abraham, Travis told his story through the memoir Forever and Ever, Amen.

</noscript> </div> “I love the timeless lyrics and the traditional country instruments, like steel guitar, banjo, piano, fiddle,” Travis said, when asked about his breakthrough Storms of Life project, adding, “it was music I believed in, that told a story I wanted to share. We were fortunate to have a large catalog of songs to choose from that were more traditional. At the time, people and radio really weren’t playing this kind of music. Most people were recording more of an urban cowboy sound, so I got to choose from the best of the best, cream of the crop. It was exciting for all of us to get back to our roots.” Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Track Listing:

1. “On The Other Hand” (Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz)

2. “The Storms of Life” (Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals)

3. “My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break)” (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas)

4. “Diggin’ Up Bones” (Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey)

5. “No Place Like Home” (Paul Overstreet)

6. “1982” (Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman)

7. “Send My Body” (Randy Travis)

8. “Messin’ With My Mind” (Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams)

9. “Reasons I Cheat” (Randy Travis)

10. “There’ll Always Be A Honky Tonk Somewhere” (Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae)

– Unreleased Tracks –

“Ain’t No Use”

“Carryin’ Fire”

"The Wall"

*All tracks produced by Kyle Lehning, except "On The Other Hand" and "Reasons I Cheat" produced by Lehning and Keith Stegall




