CMT Rewind: Miranda Lambert’s Top Collaborations

For her latest album, The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert decamped to Marfa, Texas with co-writers Jon Randall and Jack Ingram in 2020 to craft a collection of organic, acoustic performances that sonically, are a blend of demo tape and live album (sans live audience, of course). The easygoing camaraderie between the three creatives is evident throughout the project. At the same time, Lambert also recently teamed with Elle King for the decidedly edgier, party-starting performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” to launch the Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast in April.

Since making her debut with her eponymous album in 2001, Lambert has proven she loves collaborating with other talented artists as much as she does performing her own solo work. She’s released three albums with her Pistol Annies cohorts Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe (and has recently hinted that more music may be in the pipeline), and has had country radio hits with collaborations with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Jason Aldean, among others.

Here, CMT looks back at some of Lambert’s top musical collaborations over the years:

“Hell On Heels,” Pistol Annies

Lambert joined creative forces with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe to form the trio Pistol Annies. The trio released their first album in 2011, spearheaded by this sultry title track infused with a devil-may-care attitude.