CMT Rewind: Miranda Lambert’s Top Collaborations

For her latest album, The Marfa Tapes, Miranda Lambert decamped to Marfa, Texas with co-writers Jon Randall and Jack Ingram in 2020 to craft a collection of organic, acoustic performances that sonically, are a blend of demo tape and live album (sans live audience, of course). The easygoing camaraderie between the three creatives is evident throughout the project. At the same time, Lambert also recently teamed with Elle King for the decidedly edgier, party-starting performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” to launch the Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast in April.

Since making her debut with her eponymous album in 2001, Lambert has proven she loves collaborating with other talented artists as much as she does performing her own solo work. She’s released three albums with her Pistol Annies cohorts Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe (and has recently hinted that more music may be in the pipeline), and has had country radio hits with collaborations with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Jason Aldean, among others.

Here, CMT looks back at some of Lambert’s top musical collaborations over the years:

“Hell On Heels,” Pistol Annies

Lambert joined creative forces with Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe to form the trio Pistol Annies. The trio released their first album in 2011, spearheaded by this sultry title track infused with a devil-may-care attitude.

“Somethin’ Bad” with Carrie Underwood

Two of country music’s biggest country stars teamed up on this hard-driving Thelma & Louise-esque tune, with Lambert dipping into a slightly husky lower register that provides the perfect foil for Underwood’s soulful melodic runs.

“We Were Us,” with Keith Urban

Lambert took the lead on the first verse in this chart-topping, CMA-winning song, which revels in memories of young love.

“Drowns The Whiskey,” with Jason Aldean

Lambert was featured on Aldean’s No. 1 hit from 2018, and the two deliver a stone-cold barroom-ready ballad. Lambert’s soothing vocals fit perfectly with Aldean’s mournful, appropriately haggard vocal delivery.

“Old Habits,” with Justin Moore

One of Lambert’s most countrified duets, she and Moore relate how old habits from a former relationship prove so hard to break. The song appears on Moore’s 2013 album Off The Beaten Path.

“Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” with Elle King

The video for this track is a delicious slice of 1980s fun, complete with hair that’s teased high to heaven, shoulder pads, pastel suits and plenty of glitz.

“I Wish You Were Here,” with Charles Kelley

A track from Lady A member Charles Kelley’s 2016 solo album The Driver, this song was penned by artist/writer/guitar slinger Jedd Hughes.

“Better in the Long Run,” with Blake Shelton

Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton collaborated numerous times while they were together, whether that was co-writing songs such as Shelton’s chart-topper “Over You,” or tracks including “Sin for a Sin,” “Love Song,” and “Me and Your Cigarettes,”–the last three are all from Lambert’s Revolution album. Lambert also offers background vocals on “Over You,” as well as another Shelton chart-topper, “Home.” And that’s Pistol Annies providing harmonies on Shelton’s 2013 hit “Boys ’Round Here.” Lambert’s 2011 album Four The Record features the full-fledged duet “Better in the Long Run,” a classic country outing centering on regret and heartbreak.