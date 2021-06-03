The Music Concert Industry Predicts a “Country Summer”

"Fans are willing to get as much as they can right away," says Creative Artists Agency's Brian Hill

In a recent article, music touring industry journal Pollstar predicts a “country summer” as three chords and the truth could very well lead the way to music’s live event industry healing itself.

To wit, Creative Artists Agency’s Brian Hill — who works with booking country performers Lady A, Eli Young Band, and Home Free — says the following:

“It appears the fans are willing to get as much as they can right away. I have seen a lot of stuff doing very well. And I kind of predicted things would do well because I assumed the patron has the same sense of urgency to be entertained as I do personally. I think if people have disposable income, they are going to step up to the box office and buy a ticket because they have been on lockdown for 14-16 months.”

Garth Brooks has successfully sold out every event he’s announced so far on a stadium-only tour. As well, Kane Brown ambitiously has set forth to reach every National Basketball Association arena in the next 12 months. Also, CMT’s just announced the resumption of a 35-plus city run of dates for Tanya Tucker, plus amphitheaters are in the offing for Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Brad Paisley, and more.

“As a genre, [country likes] to tour 365. We are a working, touring genre. Country, as a genre, has more available touring entities than the other genres,” Hill notes. “I know when I was a kid if I wanted to see somebody, I made sure I had the money to go do that. To go get that concert ticket, it was a priority for me, and I’m hoping it’s a priority for the consumer today.”