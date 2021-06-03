LeAnn Rimes, Chrissy Metz Team Up For ‘Meet Your Makers Showdown’ Series

Music star LeAnn Rimes is joining forces with singer and This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz for the new discovery+ series Meet Your Makers Showdown, which will air later this year. The six-episode series will center on some of the nation’s best artisans.

According to a release, in each episode four artisans will tackle two challenges designed to “test their ingenious creativity, unique skills and passion for their craft.” Among the categories that will be spotlighted are paper art, fluid painting, stained glass, polymer clay, candle making and artisanal soap.

Metz will host the series, while Rimes will serve as an “inspiration judge,” helping fellow judges to learn more about each artisan’s creative process. The judging panel will include designer Mark Montano and a weekly guest judge with expertise in that episode’s trade.

Rimes announced her involvement with the show on social media, sharing a snapshot of herself with Metz and Montano. “It’s so wonderful to TRULY enjoy coming to set every day! Can’t wait to tell you more about it soon,” Rimes commented on the photo.

I can’t give too much away yet but I’m so excited to share this news with you. The secret project we’ve been shooting these past few weeks is for a new show on @discoveryplus called “Meet Your Makers Showdown”. I’m having the best time on set with @ChrissyMetz & @MarkMontano! pic.twitter.com/SGxLw8oONi — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 28, 2021

Of course, Rimes has garnered several film and television credits over the course of her career, including the made-for-tv movie Holiday in Your Heart, the film Coyote Ugly, hosting the music competition Nashville Star, and work in the projects Northern Lights and Good Intentions. Most recently, Rimes won the fourth season of the popular singing competition The Masked Singer and returned as a guest panelist for season five.

Just as Rimes, who first found fame with her 1996 country release “Blue,” is no stranger to acting, Metz is making her way as a singer and performer. In addition to her career-making role on This Is Us, Metz starred in the 2019 film Breakthrough and performed “I’m Standing With You,” a song from the movie’s soundtrack. Last year, she signed with country record label UMG Nashville, and is working on her first country album.