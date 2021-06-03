CMT Music Awards Rewind: See Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban Win Video of the Year

</noscript> </div>

As the CMT Music Awards gears up to crown this year’s Video of the Year winner on June 9, we take a look back at previous artists who have accepted the honor, such as Tim McGraw (for “Humble and Kind” in 2016) and Blake Shelton (for “I’ll Name The Dogs” in 2018).

In 2002, Kenny Chesney took home the Video of the Year honor at what was then called the Flameworthy Awards, earning the trophy for his video for “Young.”

In 2003, Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue” won the top honor, with Keith dedicating the win to military personnel. “The American soldiers are the best in the business,” he said. 2004 brought a repeat win for Keith, for his clip “American Soldier.”

In 2005 and 2006, Keith Urban earned back-to-back Video of the Year wins for “Days Go By” and “Better Life.” In 2017, he would pick up another win for “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

2007 brought the first Video of the Year win for Carrie Underwood, who earned the trophy for her clip “Before He Cheats.”

“It was at the CMT Awards last year that I gave my very first acceptance speech ever [“Jesus, Take The Wheel” earned Female Video and Breakthrough Video wins], so let me tell you it’s great to be back up here again,” she said. “Thank you fans. I’ve had such an amazing blessed two years. I started out on a fan-based show and you guys have continued to support me throughout everything.”

As the winner of the most CMT Music Awards honors, Underwood is also featured in the clip for her Video of the Year wins in 2010 (“Cowboy Casanova”), 2012 (“Good Girl”), 2013 (“Blown Away”), 2014 (“See You Again”), 2015 (“Something in the Water”), and 2019 (“Cry Pretty”). Underwood also won Video of the Year in 2020 for “Drinking Alone,” and is nominated again this year for “Hallelujah,” her duet with John Legend.

Other Video of the Year finalists this year include Miranda Lambert and Elle King on “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” Keith Urban with P!nk on “One Too Many,” Kelsea Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle,” and Kenny Chesney’s “Knowing You.”

Voting for the CMT Music Awards is open now.