WATCH: Kane Brown Joins With Restless Road To Perform a Randy Travis Tribute

Kane Brown recently joined Restless Road — the country trio he signed as the first performers inked to his 1021 Entertainment label — for a “mashup”-style tribute to neo-traditional country music icon Randy Travis. Singing “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Diggin’ Up Bones,” “Deeper Than The Holler,” and “Forever And Ever, Amen,” the performance again highlights just how close in sound Brown’s voice is to Travis’, and as well, how timeless Travis’ hits are more than three decades later.

“It’s arguably one of our favorite ones we’ve done yet,” said Restless Road’s Scott Nichols of the medley. “It’s Randy Travis, and he is just one of the biggest reasons we started playing country music, we also got to do it with our buddy Kane Brown.”

Regarding their friendship, in May 2020, Brown noted, “Me and Restless Road go back six years. We’ve just started, you know really, really, really to become friends recently because we’re actually working together for good now. Six years we hadn’t gotten to release music or anything. We’ve got an EP out, they’re on tour with me, and it’s just been amazing. I feel like a dad just to see everything they are doing and I feel like they have a long career ahead of them.”

Upon signing Restless Road to 1021 Entertainment in February, Margaret Tomlin, the Director of A&R at 1021’s parent label Sony Music Nashville, said — via press release — “We are excited to welcome Restless Road to the Sony Music Nashville roster. Colton, Zach, and Garrett each bring undeniable talent, dedication, and innovation to this trio. It has also been rewarding to collaborate on this project with Kane and watch him mentor and advise as a label partner in ways only a superstar artist can.”