Carly Pearce Says the “Ladies of Country” Have Been Inspiring Her Songwriting

While in the midst of creating a rumored follow-up to her smash success EP 29, Carly Pearce joined CMT’s Cody Alan to discuss what’s been at the forefront of her mind in her songwriting process as of late. And, in an answer that proves that the rising country star likely shares something in common with much of her fanbase, she noted that “the ladies of country” are high on her list of lyrical inspirations.
“Because of having this newfound resurgence of my musical roots, I have gone back and have been obsessing over Lee Ann Womack, and The Chicks, and Sara Evans, and Patty Loveless, and Alison Krauss and Union Station. Just kind of listening to that music and getting reacquainted with the music that made me want to do this for a living,” says Pearce.