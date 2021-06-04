Maggie Rose’s “For Your Consideration” Offers Lessons on “Communication and Understanding”

</noscript> </div>

Soulful country crooner Maggie Rose follows up bluesy ballad “What Are We Fighting For” with yet another stirring anthem, “For Your Consideration.” The video is part of an ambitious trio of shoots that Rose shot during 2020 that link together for a profound bit of storytelling.

To wit, the performer notes to CMT, “’For Your Consideration’ is all about communication and understanding and the video represents voices that are at odds with one another gathering at a table to hash it out. [2020] was so isolating that I felt super aware of my own internal struggles and conflicts and I wanted to also nod to the contention that we were all feeling on a global scale as well.”

Moreover, in regards to her conceptualization, she adds, “It was a chance for me to portray that I do think I have found where I belong and can trust myself and the direction in which I’m headed. It was absolutely trippy to see five versions of myself sitting at the table, but I was really proud of the video. We were trying to convey a really big idea and shoot during a time when production was limited. We couldn’t safely hire a bunch of extras with a big crew, so I was amazed that Ford Fairchild and Bolo Brothers were able to help me execute such a crazy treatment and also help me come up with a concept that would get the message across while dealing with the limitations of the time. I think that it was actually even more effective because of it.”