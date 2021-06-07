Next Up Now: Kat & Alex Embrace Their Dreams (and Love) in “Heartbreak Tour”

</noscript> </div>

Married couple and musical duo Kat & Alex gained a national following last year, after competing together on American Idol , and earning praise from judges including Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. This year, things got sweeter for the duo. In January, Kat & Alex wed in an intimate ceremony in Dickson, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. They also inked a label deal with Sony Music Nashville, home to artists including Kane Brown and Luke Combs.

However, in their latest video, “Heartbreak Tour,” they imagine what their lives and careers might have been like if they had gone their separate ways. The clip opens with Kat & Alex at a piano, crafting the song together, before transitioning to scenes of each of them pursuing their careers solo, to decidedly different levels of success. While Alex is shown in dingy rehearsal rooms, Kat is shown in luxurious, flower-filled dressing rooms and chauffeured cars. Each still harbors feelings of love and lingering memories of their times spent together.

The clip ends with a sweet, dramatic and sultry reunion as Alex heads to one of Kat’s shows, and surprises her onstage as their voices intertwine in song–though the viewer is left to wonder if the couple actually reunited, or if the reunion is only in their imaginations.

The duo told CMT about the making of the video for “Heartbreak Tour.”

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Our favorite memory was getting to shoot this entire video with our close friends Doltyn Snedden, Troy Jackson, Dawson Waters, and their entire team. Even though we were working hard for many hours creating this video, it felt like a bunch of best friends getting together to create something really cool!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video really takes the viewer on a journey through the song’s storyline. This song was written in 2020 during the pandemic when we had just finished American Idol, and couldn’t move to Nashville due to everything going on outside of our control. “Heartbreak Tour” was written about what life would have been like if we decided not to stick together and pursue music despite all of the challenges we faced. In the video you see Kat and Alex in their own worlds. They are doing what they love which is music but, something is clearly missing. There are small hints in the video that show how Kat and Alex once did music together. A Kat and Alex poster is seen being removed from the vanity room while Kat is seen awaiting her stage call. At the end of the video, the two worlds collide when Alex joins Kat on stage and they both realize where they truly belong.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We hope that our fans will walk away from this video feeling empowered to chase what they love most. That no matter how hard life can get or how distant they may feel from what they love most, they can still pursue it and live out their dreams.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the finished product for the first time was a real dream come true. Since the song “Shallow” is how we met, we took a lot of inspiration from the movie “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The video, directed by Doltyn Snedden, exceeded our expectations!!!

We also want to give a special thank you to Darkwater Productions for doing such an incredible job on this video!! Directed by Doltyn Snedden, Produced by Troy Jackson, Assistant Director Slater Goodson, and Director of Photography by Dawson Waters.