For $3300 A Night, You Too, Can Stay At Reba McEntire’s Former Nashville Estate

Fancy digs for the “Fancy” vocalist? Of course.

Currently listed for rental (for $3300 a night) a half-hour outside of downtown Nashville via real-estate site Vrbo is an eight-bedroom and seven-bathroom mansion The Estate at Cherokee Dock, formerly owned by Reba McEntire. For the past five years, Nashville businessman Deron Lichte — who purchased the house from McEntire — converted it into the Estate at Cherokee Dock, an upscale event space with bedrooms themed to pay tribute to McEntire, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Johnny Cash.

Country singers Hannah Ellis and Nick Wayne were just married at the six-decade-old, 13,000 square foot property which a garage built for eight cars and a barn with five stalls. The property also has a 16-stall full equestrian facility, plus a pool, tennis court, guest house, hot tub, spa, elevator, and more.

McEntire purchased the home in 1990. The lakefront estate in Lebanon, Tennessee, is most widely recognized as her former home. Via the Vrbo listing, it’s noted that “The Estate at Cherokee Dock is a luxury event venue for elegant weddings, exquisite galas, corporate celebrations, private retreats, family reunions, charitable fundraisers, and any other ceremonial events you can creatively conceptualize.”

Via the Nashville Business Journal in 2017, McEntire sold the Nashville-area lakefront estate for $5 million. At the time, it was known as Starstruck Farm and was noted as “an 83-acre property on Old Hickory Lake [featuring] a 12,816-square-foot home. It’s located in Lebanon, more than 30 miles northeast of downtown Nashville. McEntire had put her property up for sale in August 2016 at a price of $7.9 million.”