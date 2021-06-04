2021’s CMT Music Awards Reveal “Best Family Feature” Category

The most heart-warming and intimate music videos centered around country music stars and their families are highlighted

The 2021 CMT Music Awards’ newly-announced category for Best Family Feature, includes six of the year’s most heart-warming and intimate music videos centered around the love country music stars have for their families. Beginning now until Tuesday, June 8, fans can vote for their favorite family feature via @CMT Instagram Stories and both @CMT and @CMTMusicAwards Facebook Stories.

The following six videos are nominated for “Best Family Feature”:

Brooke Eden — “Sunroof”

Kane Brown — “Worship You”

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Miranda Lambert — “Settling Down”

Russell Dickerson — “Home Sweet”

Taylor Swift — “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

Alongside the newly-christened award, the CMT Music Awards have also announced finalists recently for Video of the Year from a group of 14 Video of the Year nominees narrowed down to the following six:

Carrie Underwood & John Legend, “Hallelujah”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kane Brown, “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk, “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini, “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

show will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land.