Luke Bryan Intends to Appreciate Even the “Downsides” Once Touring Resumes

Bryan says when a career starts, "there are things you would never imagine complaining about"

Beginning July 8, Luke Bryan will return to one of his first loves–performing for fans. The superstar recently told CMT’s Cody Alan that when his 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour (which will include openers DJ Rock, Dylan Scott, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June) launches next month, Bryan will have few complaints about the stressors that come with being on the road.

“It’s funny when you start, there are things you would never imagine complaining about,” Bryan said. “But then, the next thing you know, it’s like, the shower in the venue. The water pressure isn’t sufficient enough at this 14,000-seat venue that you sold out.”

Another common on-the-road frustration? Heavy traffic.

“When you get in bad highways, I don’t miss that,” Bryan said. “I mean, when you are getting thrown around your bus like popcorn poppin’, I don’t miss that. But um, other than that, it’s pretty amazing.”

Bryan will have plenty of new music to share with fans once he hits the stage, given that in April, he released the deluxe version of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here–adding six new songs to a 10-track, Gold-certified project that was originally released in August 2020. Among those new tracks is his new single “Waves.”

“’Waves’ is a song about kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about just how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves,” he previously said via a release. “‘Waves’ is kind of a play on words, and I feel in love with the song the second I heard it.”

The original album included the chart-topping hits “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.”



