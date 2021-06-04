LISTEN: Willie Nelson Teams With Barbra Streisand for “I’d Want It To Be You”

</noscript> </div>

Two of music’s most recognizable voices team for a new duet that releases today. Willie Nelson and Barbra Streisand join forces on the song “I’d Want It To Be You.”

The duet with Nelson was originally intended for Streisand’s 2014 album Partners, a collection of duets with male singers. However, this particular recording was still a work-in-progress as the album’s release date approached, so fellow country artist Blake Shelton stepped in to record a rendition of the duet with Streisand, which was ultimately included on that 2014 album.

Whereas the Shelton version of the song included nods to his own 2011 hit “Honeybee,” the Nelson rendition pays homage to Nelson’s classics such as “On The Road Again.”

The song ends with a sweet banter between the two icons, with Streisand asking, “Can I ride on your bus sometime Willie?” to which Nelson responds, “C’mon, Barb, Let’s get on this bus.”

The Streisand/Nelson duet will be included on Streisand’s upcoming album, Release Me 2, set for release on Aug. 6 and is one of 10 previously unreleased tracks from Streisand’s catalog of recordings. Release Me 2 is the companion project to 2012’s Release Me.

Of course, back in 2013, Nelson released his own collaborations project of duets with female artists, titled To All The Girls…, which featured collaborations with Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn, Brandi Carlile and more.