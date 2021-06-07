Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. Collaboration Leads New ‘CMT Music Awards’ Performances

CMT today revealed the star-studded lineup of final performers and presenters for the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

The June 9 show’s performer lineup gets even richer with newly-added collaborations, including H.E.R. making her first country awards show appearance, performing alongside Chris Stapleton. Ingrid Andress will also collaborate with JP Saxe.

Show presenters include music artists and celebrities spanning music, television, sports and entertainment including Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Philipps, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Michael Strahan, Mickey Guyton, Restless Road, Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan, Trace Adkins and CMT Hot 20 Countdown hosts Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Ashley ShahAhmadi.

As previously announced, the two-and-a-half hour event will feature can’t-miss performances including BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood + NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young + Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini + Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and Thomas Rhett. Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will perform live from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will host the CMT Music Awards, country music’s only entirely fan-voted show, which is set to air June 9 at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT Australia.

The six finalists for the coveted Video of the Year were previously announced, including Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s “Hallelujah,” the Elle King/Miranda Lambert collaboration “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home”), Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle,” Kenny Chesney’s “Knowing You” and the Keith Urban/P!nk collaboration “One Too Many.”

Each winner is selected by the fans and voting for the six Video of the Year finalists is open at vote.cmt.com. Click here for a full list of this year’s nominees.