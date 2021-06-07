Brothers Osborne Release an Encouraging Video for Their New Single “Younger Me”

</noscript> </div>

TJ Osborne is open and personally undeterred in the new clip for the Brothers Osborne’s latest single, “Younger Me.” 2021 has been a revelatory year for the rising to superstar status country duo. TJ came out of the closet as gay in February, and John has also recently revealed his struggles with depression. However, in a stark, black and white performance on the steps of Tennessee’s State Capitol Building, the tandem show themselves as proud and resolved to showcase their best, true, honest selves.

Upon the single’s release, TJ noted via Twitter, “Younger Me” was conceived as a message to my younger self and struggling with being different, not knowing where I was going. “I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was overwhelmingly strong that this song was born.”

I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was so overwhelmingly strong that this song was born and the time to share it is now. -TJhttps://t.co/olJ4mDNWUC pic.twitter.com/0a7JmDTtol — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 16, 2021

Upon making his coming-out statement to Time Magazine, TJ noted, “You know that thing—stand for something or you’ll fall for anything? That sounds like something someone in country music would say. But if you stand for something and it’s not what they stand for, then they hate it. I’ve done more than I ever thought I would. At this point, my happiness is more valuable than anything else I’d ever be able to achieve.”

If wanting to hear “Younger Me” live this summer, that’s absolutely possible. Brothers Osborne will be kicking off the We’re Not for Everyone Tour on July 29, which runs through November 20. Tickets for dates are available by clicking here.