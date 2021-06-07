Carrie Underwood Leads Fans Through Surprise Live Workout Experience

Between her fit52 app and CALIA (pronounced Cuh-Lee-Ah) fitness clothing and workout gear brand, Carrie Underwood clearly puts both her — and her fans’ — fitness first as a priority. Having emerged from COVID-19 healthy and still in impressive physical condition, the “Before He Cheats” vocalist recently making a surprise appearance to lead fans in a workout experience at a Dick’s House of Sport in Knoxville, Tennessee, should come as no surprise.

Underwood joined her personal trainer, Eve Overland, shocked fans and instructors at a private workout, guiding them through a fit52 workout. Plus, attendees were given a CALIA shopping experience at the store. The Knoxville location of Dick’s House of Sport, The second-ever Dick’s House of Sport, has retail items, plus a 24,000-square-feet turf field, rock climbing wall, and batting cages. Community initiatives — including field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing, and birthday parties — will also occur in the space.

Regarding her five-year-old athleisure line, the former American Idol winner noted, “When we created CALIA, we thought about what we, as women, wanted and needed – subtle touches like a place to put your phone or an unexpected design detail.” She adds, “Like so many of you, I’m pulled in a million directions trying to get everything done and still work in a workout. It can sometimes feel impossible, but when I make time for me, I am better in all aspects of life. Sometimes that means a workout at dawn or finding time between tuck-ins and dinner plans. We set out to create a versatile, feminine wardrobe to inspire you on your journey to be your best self, making sure the fit, feel and look were right – for you.”