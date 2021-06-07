Jimmie Allen on Meeting Elton John: “Such a Sweet Soul”

Jimmie Allen met music royalty over the weekend, when he enjoyed a chat with music icon Elton John.

“Got to hang with this Legend. Such a sweet soul,” Allen said via Instagram. The “Freedom Was a Highway” singer didn’t reveal further details about his meeting with John, but it’s almost certain that great music was a topic of conversation between these two singer-songwriters.

Last night, CBS aired the Kennedy Center Honors and feted country superstar Garth Brooks as one of this year’s honorees. Allen joined James Taylor, Kelly Clarkson and Gladys Knight in paying homage to Brooks. During the ceremony, Allen performed a rendition of Brooks’ signature hit “Friends in Low Places,” as well as “The Thunder Rolls.”

In addition to Brooks, other honorees during the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors included Joan Baez, Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen and Midori. Other performers during the evening included Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rhiannon Giddens, Emmylou Harris, Sturgill Simpson, and more. Among the evening’s presenters were Jason Aldean, Jackson Browne, Bradley Cooper, Wayne Gretzky, Steve Martin and others.

In addition, Allen is positioning himself as a creative force and multi-faceted business leader, having just announced the launch of his Bettie James Music Publishing company, teaming with Sony Music Publishing Nashville for the new entity. Allen’s first signing is one of his closest collaborators, songwriter and bass player Tate Howell, who worked with Allen on his EP Bettie James. Howell co-wrote the track “Why Things Happen,” which featured Darius Rucker and Charley Pride.