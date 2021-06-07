Thomas Rhett Says His Daughters Were Initially Hoping For a Baby Brother

In May, Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins revealed to the world that they are expecting their fourth child–and fourth daughter.

“It’s just wild,” Rhett recently told PEOPLE. “We always wanted five kids, so we’re just kind of working our way there.”

Rhett and his wife are already parents to three daughters—Willa Gray (5), Ada James (3 1/2) and Lennon Love (14 months)–and he told the outlet that though his kids were “really, really excited” once the news sunk in that they will soon have a new baby sister, he says they initially were disappointed that the baby won’t be a boy.

“Lauren was showing them the pregnancy test and she was like, ’This means that you’re going to have another sister.’ And they both were just like ’But we wanted a brother!’ And they looked at me like it was my fault, and I was like, ’No, this is going to be awesome. Maybe one day we’ll have a boy,'” he says.

Rhett also shared how he learned that his wife was pregnant with their fourth child during a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado.

“We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt,” he told PEOPLE. “I was like, ’Maybe it’s just sun poisoning.’ Or, ’Maybe it’s this.’ And she was like, ’I don’t know, this feels kind of different.'”

“She was like, ’There’s no way I’m pregnant.’ And I was like, ’Well, there’s definitely a way,'” he added with a laugh. “And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test.”

With his fourth daughter on the way, the “Country Again” singer says he feels he’s definitely prepared for this new addition to the family.

“I feel like I’ve got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we’ve already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it,” he says. “My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in. It’s going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I’m ready to embrace it.”

Rhett’s feelings on fatherhood and raising daughters are captured on his recent Country Again: Side A project, in a song called “To The Guys That Date My Girls.”

“A buddy of mine actually spurred that idea for me,” he recently told CMT. “We were just riding around in my truck in Nashville one day, and he was like, “Man, what are you going to do the first day that somebody walks up to your house and is like, ’Mr. Rhett, I’m here to take your daughter out on a date’?” I had never thought about that before because when your kids are as young as mine, I think you think that you have a million years before that happens, but it feels like yesterday I became a dad, and now all of a sudden I got a five, three and a one-year-old. And so life goes a lot quicker than you think.”