WATCH: Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi Dance To a George Strait Classic in Nashville

You just never know when Miranda Lambert will show up to her newly-opened Nashville bar and restaurant, Casa Rosa–or when fellow artist Jon Pardi might show up, for that matter!

Lambert popped in at the restaurant Sunday evening (June 6) with husband Brendan McLoughlin, and found that Jon Pardi was there, too.

From the venue’s balcony, Texas natives and longtime pals Lambert and Pardi turned in some fun two-stepping to George Strait’s classic “Check Yes or No,” as a crowd watched from below.

McLoughlin and Lambert also danced to The Temptations’ classic “My Girl.” And of course, when you have some hitmakers in the house, the crowd is bound to want to hear some music from them. A final clip showed Pardi revving up the crowd as they sang along to his own hit “Head Over Boots.”

This wasn’t the first time Miranda held court at Casa Rosa–on May 25, she welcomed a crowd of famous friends to help celebrate the restaurant’s opening, including Darius Rucker, Ingrid Andress, Ashley McBryde, and Lambert’s Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.