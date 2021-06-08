Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Are Open to the Possibility of Hosting Their Own Talk Show

Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks could be up for the idea of hosting their own talk show. After all, the couple recently guest hosted an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (where Yearwood and actor Matthew McConaughey discussed the time he appeared in her music video for “Walkaway Joe”). Since 2012, Yearwood has also hosted her Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen.

Yearwood appeared on TalkShopLive recently to promote her new cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen, and said she and Brooks would be open to hosting their own show–as long as the show is based in Nashville.

“The one caveat for me is it would have to be in Nashville. It was really fun, he and I had a really good time doing that together. But everything’s based out of here,” Yearwood said of their role guest-hosting on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “When we first started doing the cooking show we were living Oklahoma, and I told Food Network I would love to do the show, but I’m living in Oklahoma. Well, they came to Oklahoma and we filmed there, but now that we’re in Nashville we film the show here. To be able to film the show then go home at night is important, so I would not say that it’s something we wouldn’t consider but I think they’d have to come to us.”

She also noted that the number of music artists of all genres that live in Nashville would also be an asset.

“It would actually be easy for guests, especially artists, because so many people live here. Not just country artists, a lot of artists from all forms of music live in this town,” Yearwood said. “So I’m just sayin’, Nashville’s a cool city. Think about it guys, think about it!”

Watch Yearwood’s full TalkShopLive segment here.