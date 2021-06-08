Mickey Guyton Says Michelle Obama Inspired Her Forthcoming Album Release

“It’s every experience that I went through during the ten years that I was in Nashville,” Guyton says

In a recent interview in The New Yorker, Mickey Guyton revealed that her hotly anticipated debut country album — coming this fall, no official release date as of yet — would be entitled Remember Her Name. When asked to describe the album’s inspirations, the “Black Like Me” vocalist named many people, places, and things, plus an intriguing person: former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“This is a little dramatic, but I feel like it’s a ‘Becoming,’ like Michelle Obama,” she said, referencing Obama’s 2018 New York Times best-selling memoir. “It’s every experience that I went through during the ten years that I was in Nashville. It’s a closing of this chapter of my life.” As well, the interview’s author, Amanda Petrusich, notes that “pedal steel, Guyton’s Texas drawl, recollections of church pews and dance floors and Friday-night football” are also prominent features on yet-to-be-released album productions.

Regarding her apprehension to mirror current country trends of crossing into pop-friendly styles, Guyton says, “I wanted this opportunity so badly that I was ready to do whatever it took. But every time I turned something in—‘No, that sounds too pop.’ I was trying to figure it out. You want me to put a fiddle on this song? Twang it out more? What do you want? Meanwhile, I’m watching the whole industry put out records that had all these R&B cadences, these R&B phrases.”

If wanting to see Guyton perform before the release of her album release, she will be performing alongside both BRELAND and Gladys Knight at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT airing on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land.