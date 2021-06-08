WATCH: Luke Bryan Welcomes ‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham For Onstage Duet

Recently, regarding his American Idol victory, California-born country performer Chayce Beckham noted, “[This is] More than an Apple Valley boy could ever ask for, so I’m definitely feeling shocked. I’m just blown away by the amount of support that I’m getting from my fans, and from people across the country, and people across the world. It’s honestly, a real, beautiful thing to experience.” Though the shock hasn’t worn off, the performing continues for the “23” vocalist, as he was recently called onstage for a duet with none other than American Idol judge Luke Bryan.

During an appearance at Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Florida, Luke Bryan brought Beckham on stage for a duet on his hit single “Huntin,’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.” “Y’all give it up for Chayce,” Bryan told the crowd. Not unlike the song itself, Beckham — the winner of American Idol’s just completed 19th season — and Bryan have become so friendly that they indeed have plans to go fishing together. “That will all work itself out real soon. I’ll be in Nashville, he’ll be in Nashville, and we’ll have a good old date, me and Luke,” Beckham stated.

Following the duet, Bryan allowed Beckham to perform the previously mentioned “23,” which he premiered on American Idol. The autobiographical song chronicles the young artist’s struggle with alcohol and sobriety. At the time of its premiere, Beckham stated, “I never thought, whenever I wrote that song, that it would get released and do the way that it’s doing right now.”