Jimmie Allen, Wife Alexis Expecting Second Child Together

Jimmie Allen recently wed his longtime love, Alexis Gale. Now, the couple has more happy news to share: they are expecting their second child together.

The couple shared the news on June 7 via Instagram, with Allen announcing the news with a funny mashup of iconic movie scenes. The movie concludes by showing a piece of paper with the names Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi and Baby Allen written on it. Meanwhile, Gale shared a slideshow of photos adorning her baby bump in a white ensemble and she captioned the photo with a dove emoji.

They also included snapshots with their two children — including their daughter Naomi and Allen’s son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony in May, and welcomed guests including Darius Rucker, Chuck Wicks and Tyler Rich. Allen and Gale got engaged at Disney World in July 2019.

Allen currently has a Top 40 hit with his duet with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway.” He also has two No. 1 singles to his credit, including the two-week chart-topper “Best Shot,” as well as “Make Me Want To.”