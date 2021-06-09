How To Watch: The 2021 ‘CMT Music Awards’

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air tonight (June 9), celebrating the year’s top music videos and celebrating numerous artists throughout the evening.

Where To Watch: The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

The Hosts: Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown will co-host the show. This marks Brown’s second year as a co-host, while Ballerini will co-host the show for the first time.

The awards: Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert lead the pack for the most nominations this year, with four nominations each, including Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and two nominations each for Video of the Year. The evening’s co-hosts Ballerini and Brown have three nominations each, as do Little Big Town and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton. This year’s CMT Music Awards highlights 13 first-time nominees, including Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

The performances: Among the performers are Chris Stapleton with H.E.R., Ingrid Andress with JP Saxe, BRELAND with Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne with Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood with NEEDTOBREATHE, Chris Young with Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini with Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A with Carly Pearce and Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina with Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Mickey Guyton with Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and Thomas Rhett. Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will perform live from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Special awards: Country music pioneer Linda Martell will be recognized with the “CMT Equal Play Award.” Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, Jennifer Nettles, Carrie Underwood, Rissi Palmer and Rhiannon Giddens will be among those celebrating Martell during this year’s awards as CMT highlights her place in music history as the first Black female solo country artist to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.