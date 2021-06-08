CMT To Premiere All-New CMT Campfire Sessions Series with Superstar Lineup

CMT today announced its all-new weekly summer series “CMT Campfire Sessions” is set to premiere Thursday, June 10 at 9p/8c with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes, airing exclusively on CMT.

“CMT Campfire Sessions” will kick off with Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall trading stories and songs under the stars from their newly-released project, The Marfa Tapes, including hits “Tin Man,” “Two-Step Down to Texas,” “Amazing Grace (West Texas)” and “In His Arms.” Rounding out the double-episode premiere is Kane Brown, who leads a jam session with trio Restless Road for equal parts impromptu performance and a showcase of Brown’s biggest hits, including “Lose It,” “Worship You” and their collaboration, “Take Me Home.”

’CMT Campfire Sessions’ is inspired by the much-acclaimed CMT Digital series of the same name, which features artists performing their hits by a campfire under the stars.

“It was an incredible feeling to have our Production team back together on-set and get to witness the magic of live music – something all of us have been desperately missing this past year,” said Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer and Vice President, Production at CMT. “‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ is filled with performances that reignite our love of live music – from world-class troubadours Jack, Miranda and Jon sharing stories of their creative process to Kane and friends effortlessly entertaining with a laid-back, good time vibe, fans have a front row seat to their favorite artists and amazing music.”

Each Thursday, beginning June 10, a new artist will share an intimate campfire performance, with upcoming appearances from Brothers Osborne, Keb’ Mo’, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A and Trisha Yearwood, plus a special one-hour “Covers” episode featuring all Campfire artists sharing a favorite cover song.

The full schedule* of “CMT Campfire Sessions” is as follows:

June 10, 9-9:30p: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall

June 10, 9:30-10p: Kane Brown

June 17, 9-9:30p: Brothers Osborne

June 24, 9-9:30p: Lady A

July 1, 9-10p: “Covers” (one-hour special)

July 8, 9-9:30p: Kelsea Ballerini

July 15, 9-9:30p: Keb’ Mo’

July 22, 9-9:30p: Trisha Yearwood

*all times are in ET