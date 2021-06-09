‘CMT Music Awards’ Reveal Final Video of the Year Nominees

Videos from Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Keith Urban are among the finalists

Videos from Carrie Underwood & John Legend, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, and Keith Urban & P!nk are among the final four nominees for the coveted 2021 Video of the Year honor at tonight’s (June 9) CMT Music Awards.

The final nominees include Underwood and Legend’s “Hallelujah,” Ballerini’s “hole in the bottle,” Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” and the Urban/P!nk collaboration “One Too Many.”

Fans are now able to vote via Twitter, using artist-specific hashtags, for this year’s recipient that will be awarded during the 2021 “CMT Music Awards,” airing tonight, June 9th at 8p/7c on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

See the hashtags below:

Carrie Underwood & John Legend – “Hallelujah” (#VoteCarrieCMT)

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful” (#VoteKaneCMT)

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many” (#VoteKeithCMT)

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle” (#VoteKelseaCMT)

During the last nine days, fans have cast their votes for Video of the Year, narrowing from an original list of 14 nominees, down to six, and now the four finalists. As of Wednesday morning (June 9), Twitter voting opened for this award and will remain open through the live broadcast of tonight’s show. Voting is only available on Twitter. To cast their vote, fans are instructed to tweet the artist-specific hashtags.

This year’s Video of the Year category includes Underwood, as she looks to remain the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 22 total career wins, taking home last year’s top prize for “Drinking Alone.”

Superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown share co-hosting duties tonight and will each take the stage for highly-anticipated performances, Ballerini alongside Paul Klein from LANY and Brown with fellow country star Chris Young. Other powerhouse collaborations include BRELAND + Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne + Dierks Bentley, H.E.R. + Chris Stapleton, Ingrid Andress + JP Saxe, Lady A + Carly Pearce + Lindsay Ell, Lauren Alaina + Jon Pardi, Mickey Guyton + Gladys Knight, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram + Jon Randall and NEEDTOBREATHE + Carrie Underwood. Solo performances include Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. Additionally, Blanco Brown, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts will perform as part of the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Presenters include Anthony Mackie, Brett Young, Busy Philipps, Carly Pearce, Dylan Scott, Gladys Knight, Iliza Shlesinger, Little Big Town, Michael Strahan, Mickey Guyton, Restless Road, Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan and Trace Adkins, as well as CMT Hot 20 Countdown hosts Cody Alan, Katie Cook and Ashley ShahAhmadi.